The ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event (PPV) takes place this weekend on the afternoon of Sat. Dec. 10. It wouldn’t be a Tony Khan PPV if it wasn’t jam-packed full of matches, so of course he announced five more matches for the card tonight.

Four of the new matches will take place on the Zero Hour pre-show, which begins at 3 pm ET on YouTube. Some of the new names added to the card here include Jeff Cobb, Dante Martin, Mascara Dorada, Willow Nightingale, and Daddy Magic. Here’s the pre-show lineup to whet your appetite for the main course:

Khan also added a tag team match to the main card featuring RUSH and his brother Dralistico. The main card begins at 4 pm ET.

Here’s what the full card of 12 matches looks like with about 15 hours until show time:

• Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World championship • FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team titles • Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s title • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson for the ROH TV championship • Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure title • Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. The Embassy for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team championship • Swerve in our Glory vs. Shane Taylor Promotions • Blake Christian & AR Fox vs. RUSH & Dralistico • Top Flight vs. The Kingdom (pre-show) • Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora (pre-show) • Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb (pre-show) • Daddy Magic & Cool Hand vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad (pre-show)

Do you plan to order ROH Final Battle on Saturday afternoon, Cagesiders?