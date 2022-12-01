Ring of Honor has a pay-per-view (PPV) coming up on the afternoon of Dec. 10 called Final Battle, but AEW doesn’t have enough television time to properly hype up all of the matches planned for the show.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena is one such match.

Athena recently embraced the dark side on Rampage, turning heel by attacking referee Aubrey Edwards for trying to stop a post-match beating on a vulnerable wrestler. ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez happened to be fresh off the injured list and showed up just in time to run off The Fallen Goddess before more damage could be done. Athena was briefly suspended as a result of her actions.

The smart money was on this angle leading to a world title match on the ROH Final Battle PPV, and now it’s official thanks to social media:

Sat, Dec 10@RingOfHonor #FinalBattle

LIVE on PPV

4pm ET/3pm CT#ROH Women’s World Championship

Mercedes Martinez vs Athena



In a battle of two of the toughest, @ringofhonor Women’s World Champ @RealMMartinez faces @AthenaPalmer_FG @ Final Battle LIVE on PPV, 12/10 in Arlington! pic.twitter.com/1Mp3OMw1z4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

It should be a damn good match. And the fan reaction could be very interesting because the show takes place at the University of Texas at Arlington, which is very close to Athena’s hometown.

Here’s the updated lineup for ROH Final Battle:

• Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World championship • Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena for the ROH Women’s World championship • Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure title

Do you plan to order the PPV, Cagesiders?