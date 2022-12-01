The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Nov. 30) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, Dynamite netted 870,000 viewers for a 0.26 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic.

The 0.26 ties for Dynamite’s lowest rating in the key demo in 2022. The October 18 episode also dropped that low, but that’s when Dynamite moved to Tuesday night for a battle with NXT. Given that last night’s episode was in Dynamite’s usual night and time slot, I’d say that makes the Nov. 30 demo rating their worst result of the year.

The average viewership of 870,000 people also ranks among their worst results in their regular time slot for 2022.

We’re still awaiting more information about the cable rankings from last night, to see how AEW compared to the competition, and to see if there was a trend of most shows being down last night. If not, this is an alarming number for Tony Khan’s promotion to put up at the very beginning of AEW World Champion MJF’s so-called Reign of Terror.

Is next week’s Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal enough to ensure this is an aberration rather than the start of a trend? I guess we’ll find out in seven days.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

