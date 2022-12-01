It sounds like Tony Khan wants to book Ricky Steamboat’s Last Match in AEW

69-year-old Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat returned to the ring this past weekend, where he shined in a six-man tag team match alongside his partners Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR).

The Dragon looked so good that Tony Khan is now being asked about the possibility of bringing in the WWE Hall of Fame star to wrestle in AEW. Khan told Busted Open Radio that it’s something worth thinking about.

Here’s what Khan had to say about Steamboat competing in AEW, courtesy of Fightful’s transcription:

“I think it’s amazing that Ricky Steamboat got back in the ring...It’s certainly something to think about, Ricky Steamboat’s last match, one of my personal heroes. Somebody, as a kid, one of my all-time favorites and to this day one of my all-time favorites. I do think he was a great part of AEW already when he came in as the guest timekeeper.” “I would love to have Ricky Steamboat back in AEW any time.”

Considering how 63-year-old Sting’s current run is going, do you think AEW is a great place to hold Ricky Steamboat’s Last Match?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, Cagesiders.