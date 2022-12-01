AEW rolled into the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Dec. 2) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from PW Insider:

Orange Cassidy retained the AEW All-Atlantic championship with a win over QT Marshall in a lumberjack match. A “huge brawl” ensued after the match. The House of Black showed up during the brawl to attack everyone and stand tall.

Athena was victorious in a singles match against Dani Mo.

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeated Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) in a tag team match.

Darby Allin picked up the win over The Factory’s Cole Karter.

Is this lineup enough to convince you to tune into Rampage back in its regular time slot on TNT on Friday night?