Ruby Soho is back, and she wants a piece of Tay Melo

It was far from the most high-profile story coming out of All Out, but Ruby Soho did have her nose broken on the pre-show.

That happened while Soho was teaming with Ortiz against Jericho Appreciation Society’s Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo, which is why when Ruby returned on Dynamite last night (Nov. 30), it was after Anna J.A.S.’s match with Willow Nightingale. And it was so she could get her hands on Melo...

AEW’s been featuring more women’s wrestling stories on its programming lately, and Soho vs. Melo joins the list of those vying for television time.

We’ll see how much of it their feud gets. In the meantime, check out the rest of the highlights from this week’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time, but we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist. There are Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

