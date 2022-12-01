It was far from the most high-profile story coming out of All Out, but Ruby Soho did have her nose broken on the pre-show.

That happened while Soho was teaming with Ortiz against Jericho Appreciation Society’s Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo, which is why when Ruby returned on Dynamite last night (Nov. 30), it was after Anna J.A.S.’s match with Willow Nightingale. And it was so she could get her hands on Melo...

AEW’s been featuring more women’s wrestling stories on its programming lately, and Soho vs. Melo joins the list of those vying for television time.

We’ll see how much of it their feud gets. In the meantime, check out the rest of the highlights from this week’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time, but we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist. There are Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

Who Made Their Return in Indy & Confronted Jon Moxley?

MJF’s Reign of Terror Has Just Begun

The Elite Climb Back Into the Series With a Huge Win!

And the #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson is victorious after an incredible match to kick off #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/EfRlhT0be4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

Challenge upon challenge are being made between #JerichoAppreciationSociety and #BlackpoolCombatClub!



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zdw4gz4Br3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

The KING of Television, @SamoaJoe!

But @RealWardlow has not forgotten, and has Samoa Joe in his sights.



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/X7Ykyry66h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

#FTW Champion @730hook’s extraordinary counter in his last title defense is broken down in Technique By @OfficialTAZ on #AEWDynamite LIVE right now on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/AxejJcKlKq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

An #Absolute statement made by @starkmanjones with a dominant victory over @AriyaDaivari!



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LRRjPybIsz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

A big victory for @willowwrestles tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/HY7gQ9WloW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

It's time for the TBS Championship Celebration with @Jade_Cargill and the Baddies @Thee_Red_Velvet and @Miss_LeilaGrey, but @smoss is still seemingly fixated on the Champ and interrupts the party!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/dyi9UNgreQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

