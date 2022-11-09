Full Gear adds two more matches, will almost certainly have The Elite

We’re only about a week and a half away from AEW’s next PPV, Nov. 19’s Full Gear. During the penultimate episode of Dynamite tonight (Nov. 9), they officially added two matches to the card for Newark. They also strongly implied two or three more, including one that could feature three company founders we haven’t seen since their last PPV back in September.

No one’s been able to beat Jade Cargill, so Nyla Rose did the next best thing — she stole Cargill’s TBS title. Rose has been taunting That Bitch (her words, not mine) for weeks, and at Full Gear, she’ll get her hands on the Native Beast. Will that mean getting her belt back, or taking her first loss?

We’ll find out on a show that will also feature Jeff Jarrett & Sting renewing acquaintances. Not long after Double-J challenged The Icon & Darby Allin to a match at Full Gear, AEW made a tag pairing Jarrett with Jay Lethal to take on Sting & his protege,

Don’t be surprised if we get a multi-man match for the ROH Television and TNT titles after Wardlow called out Powerhouse Hobbs, then ran his mouth about needing real challengers until Samoa Joe attacked him from behind and choked him out. Hobbs wasn’t involved, but he wasn’t made at it, either.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry said he’ll have a challenge for Christian Cage & Luchasaurus on this week’s Rampage that will probably involve wrestling his former tag partner while his mentor-turned-enemy continues to heal up.

And last but not least, we got our latest tease for the return of The Elite. This one all but says “Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks will be at Full Gear”:

Speculation is The Elite will attempt to reclaim the Trios titles from Death Triangle on the show.

Here’s a reminder of what we know will be taking place a week from this Saturday in New Jersey:

• Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF for the AEW World championship • Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara for the ROH World title • Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim Women’s championship • The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in our Glory for the AEW Tag titles • Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS championship • Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker • Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

