Danielson beats Guevara again, but at a cost

AEW was billing the two-out-of-three falls affair between Bryan Danielson & Sammy Guevara that main evented the Nov. 9 Dynamite as a rematch of their “classic” from two weeks ago.

That was probably a bit of promotional hyperbole, but this rivalry has turned out to be a highlight of the long Blackpool Combat Club/Jericho Appreciation Society feud.

In this one, Guevara sacrificed the first fall for a chance to hurt the American Dragon. Referee Bryce Remsburg called for the bell after Sammy through a chair in Danielson’s face.

Oh no, not on the chair #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AjXk9mzpnY — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 10, 2022

The Spanish God then attacked Bryan’s eye with a microphone before the bell rang again to start the second.

Tay Melo’s man picked up a pinfall win in that one with a GTH to the wounded Danielson, who also looked to have his nose broken at some point.

With the GTH, @sammyguevara gets the second fall and has evened out the score!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/YxKh0rV6uD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022

Melo was eventually thrown out by Remsburg for pulling him out of the ring to prevent him from counting three on Guevara. The deciding fall saw momentum swing back and forth. Sammy escaped a LeBell Lock by getting to the ropes, and responded by locking in a Liontamer. Bryan forced the break on that and came back with a Busaiku Knee, but opted to inflict more punishment rather than go for the pin... a decision he paid for Sammy fired back with a DDT off the ropes. But his attempt to follow up with a senton got nothing but knees, and when Danielson trapped both Guevara’s arms while applying his submission finisher, Sammy had no choice but to verbally tap.

After an extremely physical battle, the #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson gets the victory with the submission on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/wHppcZE6Bk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022

The Dragon has some momentum headed into Full Gear’s ROH World title 4way. But he also has a gnarly looking left eye.

