Jeff Jarrett’s first AEW promo included shots at Braun Strowman, Triple H’s nose

A week after his surprise debut, Jeff Jarrett was back on the Nov. 9 Dynamite. Sonjay Dutt brought him to the stage after helping Jay Lethal defeat Trent Beretta.

The Last Outlaw put over how many views his segment had last week, and explained his connection to Dutt & Lethal by putting them over. When it came to introducing Satnam Singh, Jarrett did what everyone coming to AEW from WWE is apparently contractually obligated to do... take a shot at his old place of employment.

For Double-J, that meant comparing Singh to Braun Strowman and making a joke about Triple H’s nose...

“This ain’t no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana nose circus.”

Maybe they figure it’s just a matter of time until the Monster Among Men gets released again and they want to have a feud ready for him?

Jarrett closed out by challenging Darby Allin and Sting for Full Gear.

