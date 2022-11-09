Saraya is cleared, and her comeback starts against Dr. Britt Baker at Full Gear

After stalling a week by having Dr. Britt Baker refuse to sit down with Saraya and her friend Renee Paquette last week, the wrestler formerly known as Paige came out on the Nov. 9 Dynamite for a segment with the Dentist and her friend Tony Schiavone.

It led off with the announcement everyone’s been waiting for. Saraya’s met with doctors and done all the tests, and there’s bad news... for Britt, because she is completely cleared to wrestle.

The news we've been waiting for #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rod6mUcujF — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 10, 2022

Baker didn’t take kindly to Saraya calling AEW her house. She got in a shot about being a “Superstar”, then it was time for the Englishwoman to document the trials and tribulations she’s overcome just to get to this point. Then she announced Baker was getting another opportunity handed to her — a match with her at Full Gear!

Britt tried to respond with a cheap shot attack, but Saraya was ready. After putting Baker down, she again declared that AEW is her house.

