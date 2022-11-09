The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament starts with a distraction & anger

AEW’s latest World Title Eliminator Tournament kicked off on the Nov. 9 Dynamite. It’s the start of a road that will lead to a Full Gear finals, and for the winner, a shot at whoever holds the company’s top prize at “Winter is Coming” on Dec. 14.

It was The Firm’s Ethan Page against Eddie Kingston, and both Page’s stable and Kingston’s recent anger issues played a role in determining our first semi-finalist.

Eddie had his opponent locked in the Stretch Plum. He even made All Ego tap out! Unfortunately, due to a distraction from The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway, referee Paul Turner didn’t see it.

Even after Turner sent Hathaway away and Ortiz made sure he left, he Mad King was still enraged. It ended up costing him when he bit Page’s head, earning an admonishment from the ref and a chance for Ethan to crotch his rival. An avalanche Ego’s Edge followed...

With the Avalanche EGO's Edge, @OfficialEGO is the first man to advance in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament!



... and he’ll go on to face the winner of Bandido vs. RUSH in the semis, while Eddie ponders his next move.

