AEW Rewind: Sammy Guevara’s chance at greatness, origin of Excalibur’s name, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Ethan Page versus Eddie Kingston in the AEW world title eliminator tournament, Sammy Guevara versus Bryan Danielson in 2-out-of-3 falls, and the 8-man tag between The Acclaimed & FTR versus Swerve in Our Glory & The Gunns.

Page isn’t worried about facing Kingston. All Ego made a promise to win the tournament, and he’ll do just that. Kingston mumbled about people chirping in his head. Despite that, his plan is to hurt Page and win. This piece has neat flashback footage of their past feud on the indies.

Guevara spoke about working at Subway and seeing Danielson win a world title. At that time, Guevara knew he could do better. People told him that he’d never share the ring with Danielson. What happened when they did? Guevara took Danielson to his limit. This match on Dynamite will be Guevara’s chance to prove his greatness when he wins.

For the 8-man tag, The Acclaimed will have their heads on a swivel. Even though FTR are partners on this evening, they knew FTR still has eyes on their gold. The Gunns took satisfaction is stymieing FTR’s legacy in losing the #1 contender bout. Keith Lee doesn’t know how Swerve in Our Glory got here to be in this match. Swerve explained it was to prove a point that they are not afraid of any team tag in the industry.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Dalton Castle & The Boys successfully defended the ROH six-man titles against the Trustbusters trio of Ari Daivari, Slim J, and VSK, Athena and Eddie Kingston both continued their trend of post-match beatdowns after victory, a mystery video showing big nails played after QT Marshall and the Factory won their bout, the Gunn sons entered to the FTR theme music and in costumes for their match, former Impact wrestler Madman Fulton made an appearance but had no standout moments in trios defeat to the Dark Order, and Peter Avalon got his revenge in beating Brandon Cutler on a super hurricanrana pin to even the score in their career rivalry.

Being the Elite remains on hiatus until further notice.

Excalibur was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics of discussion included wearing a mask out of preference for anonymity, the Excalibur name coming from a Sonic the Hedgehog video game song, and fast-talking show rundowns. The juiciest bit was Excalibur revealing that his wife was not a fan of William Regal’s sultry compliments. She was jealous that Excalibur doesn’t speak to her that way.

We’ll close with a fresh merch piece. All Elite Willow Nightingale’s new shirt reminds me of Lucky Charms marshmallows.