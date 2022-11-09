ROH Final Battle trailer might have a hint for a cool main event

When AEW announced the ROH Final Battle PPV for December 10, I didn’t give it much thought. The Full Gear PPV is in focus first. However, upon closer inspection for the Final Battle trailer, there just might be a cool reason to get excited for that show.

The Final Battle trailer features several popular ROH talents. There is one in particular combined with the absence of his brother that has me wondering if that is a tease for the main event. Check out the video and see if you can spot what I see.

The battle will be forged in chaotic fires when @ringofhonor Final Battle comes to @utacollegepark in Dallas/Ft. Worth TX on Saturday December 10, LIVE on PPV!



️ Tickets starting at $25 (+fees) are ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k | https://t.co/xaWX7IRGD7 pic.twitter.com/1ftR0X30u8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2022

Samoa Joe does the voice-over with the message:

Final Battle. How does one prepare for such a thing? Chaos is where order no longer exists. Battle is forged in chaotic fires.

The montage includes feature shots of Joe, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Daniel Garcia, FTR, Toa Liona, Chris Jericho, Wheeler Yuta, Dalton Castle, Mercedes Martinez, Brian Cage, Willow Nightingale, and Jay Lethal. Those mostly make sense as current ROH champions and other names associated with the ROH brand.

There were also two shots of Jay Briscoe, which seemed especially peculiar with the absence of brother and tag team partner Mark Briscoe. The twelve-time ROH tag champ Briscoe brothers have already danced with FTR on the past two ROH PPVs. Besides, the story direction for FTR seems to be pointing toward wrestling the Kingdom duo of Taven and Bennett.

So, where would Jay fit in without Mark? I’m looking at Jericho and his desire to desecrate the legacy of ROH by defeating past world champions. Jay is a two-time ROH world champ. He would be a prime choice from the candidate list to headline a PPV against Jericho. And if that is the case, take my money. Jericho versus Jay is a match I want to see. The promo hype would be wild.

This conjecture could all be for naught if Jericho can’t get past Full Gear to retain the Ocho against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way.

Still, Chris Jericho versus Jay Briscoe is nice to dream about as a potential Final Battle main event.

Would Jericho versus Briscoe demand your attention for the Final Battle PPV?