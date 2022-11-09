Dynamite airs tonight (Nov. 9) with a live show from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW is just over one week away from Full Gear, which takes place on Nov. 19.

Saraya’s big announcement is finally here

It’s been nearly five years since Saraya has competed inside a professional wrestling ring.

Fans have been anticipating her return to action ever since she debuted in AEW in late September during Grand Slam week. Saraya has thrown fists with Britt Baker since then, but she has not wrestled in a match.

Saraya has an announcement to make on tonight’s episode of Dynamite related to her medical status. Here is what she told Renee Paquette one week ago when asked where she stands on that front:

“I’m gonna save this for next week because there’s one more doctor that I want to consult on this.”

The final doctor she intends to consult has to be Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, right?

Saraya and Baker will have a face-to-face confrontation tonight. The stage is set for Saraya to announce her return to the ring at Full Gear for a match with Baker.

Get ready folks, because this is gonna be a big deal.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament kicks off tonight with a first round match between Ethan Page and Eddie Kingston. Kingston used to be a white hot babyface, but has since cooled off and is now a regular on Dark or Dark: Elevation. That makes Eddie the underdog in tonight’s bout. The other three first round tournament matches will all take place on Rampage, because the bracket doesn’t include any top stars.

Bryan Danielson defeated Sammy Guevara a couple weeks ago, and they’ll have a rematch tonight. This time it will be two-out-of-three falls. Guevara issued the challenge for this fight, so it’s possible that Jericho Appreciation Society has a trap waiting for Bryan. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends his title at Full Gear in a four way match against Danielson, Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli, because the feud between JAS and Blackpool Combat Club never ends. The finish of tonight’s match could introduce some intra-faction tension between Claudio and Bryan, or between Chris and Sammy.

We’re going to hear from both MJF and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley during the broadcast. These two guys will fight over the gold at Full Gear. MJF has a lot to get off his chest after The Firm beat his ass a couple weeks ago. Moxley also has a beef with The Firm, as he was ambushed by Ethan Page last week after defeating Lee Moriarty.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & ROH Tag Team Champions FTR team up tonight for an 8-man tag match against Swerve in Our Glory and the Ass Boys. Will Daddy Ass be unable to make a difference in this match now that his scissoring fingers have been mutilated by Swerve Strickland?

Jamie Hayter is booked in a singles match against Skye Blue. This is a tune-up for Hayter as she gets ready to challenge AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm at Full Gear.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AEW has been teasing the return of The Elite over the last couple weeks, and it’s reasonable to think their return match could be against Death Triangle for the AEW world trios championship. The champs seem ripe for the picking right now given how PAC and Rey Fenix can’t agree on whether or not it’s okay to use a hammer to gain an unfair advantage in their matches.

- Jungle Boy prevented Luchasaurus from winning the All-Atlantic championship last week when he put his former friend through a table with a crossbody off the stage. A gimmick match between Lucha and Boy has to be coming up at Full Gear.

- Jeff Jarrett debuted in AEW last week, smashed a guitar over Darby Allin’s head, and said the phrase “slap nuts.” He then declared war on AEW. Cole Karter was also there for some reason. Are we heading towards a tag team match at Full Gear pitting Darby & Sting vs. Jarrett & Jay Lethal?

- It wasn’t that long ago when multiple members of the House of Black were rumored to be looking for a way out of AEW. But Tony Khan isn’t granting any releases right now, so it looks like Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart will be back as a unit in the near future.

- Powerhouse Hobbs has gotten under the skin of TNT Champion Wardlow. Wardlow made the mistake of pushing ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe out of his way last week when looking to confront Hobbs, and Joe wasn’t too happy about it. Just like that, the seeds are planted for a breakup of WarJoe.

- Nyla Rose first stole the TBS championship away from Jade Cargill, and then she took her car. Cargill defeated Marina Shafir last week but The Baddies were unable to wrest the gold away from Rose. This conflict over possession of the TBS title will have to be settled soon, and Full Gear happens to be right around the corner.

- There are a few other title holders who need something to do at Full Gear, including FTW Champion Hook, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?