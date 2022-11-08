Watch AEW Dark Episode 169

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Nov. 8, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Athena vs. Diamanté
- Dark Order’s Evil Uno & John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Troy Hollywood & Fulton & Ativalu
- The Wingmen’s Pretty Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler
- The Firm’s The Gunns vs. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz
- Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kayla Rossi
- Marcus Kross vs. Kip Sabian
- Rico Gonzalez vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- The Blonds vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Cole Karter
- The Reality Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li
- AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga
- Jericho Appreciation Society’s Anna Jay A.S. vs. Sio Nieves
- Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen’s Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth
- AR Fox & Caleb Konley vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
Enjoy the show!
