Watch AEW Dark Episode 169

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Nov. 8, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Athena vs. Diamanté

Dark Order’s Evil Uno & John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Troy Hollywood & Fulton & Ativalu

The Wingmen’s Pretty Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler

The Firm’s The Gunns vs. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz

Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kayla Rossi

Marcus Kross vs. Kip Sabian

Rico Gonzalez vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

The Blonds vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Cole Karter

The Reality Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li

AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga

Jericho Appreciation Society’s Anna Jay A.S. vs. Sio Nieves

Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen’s Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth

AR Fox & Caleb Konley vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

Enjoy the show!