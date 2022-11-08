MJF lands a role in the Von Erichs movie ‘The Iron Claw’

Since reemerging on the scene, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been talking about how he landed a big movie role during his time away from AEW. That matched up with reports he went to Los Angeles for meetings following whatever went on between himself & Tony Khan in Las Vegas at Double or Nothing on Memorial Day weekend.

Courtesy of a Deadline exclusive, we’re now learning about a part MJF won in a film many wrestling fans were looking forward to already anyway — The Iron Claw.

The tragic tale of the Von Erichs, a territories era wrestling dynasty out of North Texas, is being written and directed by Sean Durkin of Martha Marcy May Marlene fame. It’s generated buzz based on photos of Zac Efron’s transformation into Kevin Von Erich, the lone surviving son of World Class Championship Wrestling owner Fritz Von Erich. But in addition to Durkin’s pedigree and Efron’s star power, The Iron Claw features a loaded cast with names like Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, Holt McCallany & Maura Tierney.

Now it has a Generational Talent.

There’s no word on what role Friedman will play, or how big it will be. But this is a pretty high profile project to make your movie debut in, and will probably make it easier for MJF to land more acting work — something he says execs at Warner Bros Discovery are helping him do already.

Outside of “2023”, we don’t have a release date yet for the A24 financed and produced The Iron Claw. But since we’re already seeing promotional photos, it should be pretty far along.

Will any of his responsibilities for the film keep Max away from AEW? Do they factor into plans for Full Gear, where many fans expect MJF to become the company’s World champ?

Stay tuned.