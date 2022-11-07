Live episodes hadn’t been a fix for Rampage’s ratings the past couple weeks, but those shows were going against playoff baseball. And they didn’t feature Iron Mike Tyson & Katsuyori Shibata.

Nov. 4 was live, missed competition from the World Series thanks to a rainout earlier in the week, and had the boxing & pop culture legend and a match with the man New Japan fans know as “The Wrestler”. It meant improvements over the previous Friday’s show. The audience of was 455,000 was a 20% week-to-week improvement. The 18-49 year old demographic rating of .14 was 14% better than Oct. 28.

Rampage was 20th among cable originals. ESPN’s regular Friday night doubleheader took the top two spots in that category.

We’ll see if they can build off this next Friday. While we wonder about that, here’s a look at those over the past six months-plus:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily

