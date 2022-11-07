 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 88

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Nov. 7, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a solid looking show with nine matches scheduled this week:

  • Ortiz & Eddie Kingston vs. Myles Hawkins & Joe Keys
  • Trish Adora vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Tay Melo
  • Cheeseburger & Logan Easton Laroux & Rhett Titus vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Lee Johnson & Cole Karter
  • ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari & Slim J & Jeeves Kay
  • Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom
  • Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian
  • Amy Rose vs. Abadon
  • Angelico & The Butcher & The Blade vs. Best Friends & Rocky Romero
  • Athena vs. Abby Jane

Enjoy the show!

