Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 88

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Nov. 7, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a solid looking show with nine matches scheduled this week:

Ortiz & Eddie Kingston vs. Myles Hawkins & Joe Keys

Trish Adora vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Tay Melo

Cheeseburger & Logan Easton Laroux & Rhett Titus vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Lee Johnson & Cole Karter

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari & Slim J & Jeeves Kay

Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom

Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian

Amy Rose vs. Abadon

Angelico & The Butcher & The Blade vs. Best Friends & Rocky Romero

Athena vs. Abby Jane

Enjoy the show!