AEW has the Full Gear PPV less than two weeks on November 19, and the card is sliding into place.

Full Gear currently includes five official matches:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara World Title Eliminator Tournament final

Two of those contests were added this past week. Jaime Hayter gets her shot at gold against Toni Storm. They formed a bond rooming together during the COVID pandemic, but Hayter turned bully under the leadership of Dr. Britt Baker DMD. It’s Toni time to knock the bully’s block off.

The ROH World Championship bout may be where AEW finally wraps up the feud between Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club. Right? RIGHT? Right...

We’ll have to wait and see about that. JAS and BCC could very well be together forever. Together forever and never to part.

Hopefully Jericho retains, so he can move on to humiliating other former ROH world champions. This four-way was made after Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson demanded another shot at the title. Jericho obliged and added Sammy Guevara to the mix to watch his back. I’m not so high on this contest as a four-way. It feels too much like shoving everybody into the match for the sake of having them on the card. Since four-ways are no disqualification, we are likely to see Daddy Magic, Cool Hand, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Tay Melo, Anna Jay, and Wheeler Yuta with possible run-in interference. In a game of shenanigans, always bet of Jericho.

If you missed the news, the world eliminator tournament bracket was revealed. Participants include Eddie Kingston, Ethan Page, Bandido, Rush, Lance Archer, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, and Dante Martin.

Other bouts that seem highly likely for Full Gear include:

TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Will Hobbs

Wardlow (c) vs. Will Hobbs TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose AEW World Trios Championship: PAC, Fenix, & Pentagon (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Young Bucks

PAC, Fenix, & Pentagon (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Young Bucks Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

No, Jeff Jarrett is not a misprint. The Last Outlaw made a surprise debut on Dynamite joining forces with Jay Lethal.

That makes eleven bouts. Not accounted for are Orange Cassidy with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship and Hook with the FTW Championship. Maybe Cassidy continues his streak of butting into feuds for three-way action to wrestle rivals Miro and Malakai Black.

How does the potential card for Full Gear stack up? Are you buying?