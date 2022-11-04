As the current ROH world champion, Chris Jericho is trying his best to tarnish the legacy of the Ring of Honor brand.

On tonight’s (Nov. 4) episode of Rampage, former ROH world champions Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson both expressed disgust with Jericho’s disrespect for ROH. Both men want the next shot at his title. William Regal said Jericho would get to choose which man to face on Nov. 19 at Full Gear 2022.

Jericho wasn’t feeling that proposal, so he made a counteroffer: a four way match for the title featuring Jericho, Danielson, Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara.

Jericho is confident that his ally Guevara will do the right thing when the time comes to lay down for the champ. But when Sammy was interviewed later on, he was non-committal about that strategy before changing the topic. At the very least, Guevara assured everyone that the ROH world title will remain with the Jericho Appreciation Society at Full Gear.

I’ll just add that while the in-ring action in this title fight could and should be a great, it definitely feels like a situation where Tony Khan decided he needed spots on the PPV for all of these guys, so he crammed them into the same match in an awkward way.

Here’s the updated match card for Full Gear 2022:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (AEW world championship)

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (AEW world tag team titles)

Jericho (c) vs. Danielson vs. Castagnoli vs. Guevara (ROH world title)

Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW interim women’s world title)

AEW world championship eliminator tournament finals

How do you like the card thus far, Cagesiders?