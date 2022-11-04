AEW is trying something different with this year’s World Title Eliminator Tournament that is set to culminate on Nov. 19 at Full Gear 2022; there are zero main event stars in the eight man tournament bracket.

Last week, AEW revealed that Dante Martin and Ethan Page were the first two men in the field. On tonight’s (Nov. 4) episode of Rampage, Ricky Starks cut a promo in the ring declaring his entry in one of the remaining six spots.

AEW then flashed the full tournament bracket on screen for only a few seconds while Excalibur was running down some matches on upcoming cards.

Here is the bracket:

The first round matches will be:

Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page

Bandido vs. RUSH

Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer

Dante Martin vs. Brian Cage

By not including any top stars, this year’s tourney is less predictable than last year’s. Cage and Archer don’t stand much of a chance to make it to Full Gear, but there are some pretty interesting possibilities among the other six men.

However, the man who walks out of Full Gear as the tourney winner is definitely doing the job for either Jon Moxley or MJF in the world title match at Winter is Coming on Dec. 14, right?

Do you think AEW will use this World Championship Eliminator Tournament to put some shine on a couple mid-carders and elevate their star power? Let us know how you see the tournament playing out in the comments below, Cagesiders.