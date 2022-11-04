Here’s a place to check the results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tonight’s episode features Orange Cassidy defending the AEW All-Atlantic championship against Katsuyori Shibata in All-Atlantic City Dream Match.

Also advertised for the card: Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter team up to take on the duo of Madison Rayne and Skye Blue, Mike Tyson returns to AEW as a special guest commentator, we’ll hear from Ricky Starks, additional names will be announced for the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR NOV. 4