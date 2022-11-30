ROH Final Battle adds another Blackpool Combat Club vs. Jericho Appreciation Society match

During a sitdown interview with Renee Paquette to hype the Ring of Honor World title match between Claudio Castagnoli & Chris Jericho at Final Battle, tensions again boiled over between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Jericho wasn’t there, and it’s not even clear what the status of the BCC is in the wake of William Regal’s betrayal of Jon Moxley (revealed elsewhere tonight as a pretty dumb move by the Old Villain). But these two squads have been feuding since April, so anything involving their members is likely to lead to violence.

And while the terms of engagement tonight prohibited that, they won’t next week.

Before Dec. 10’s Final Battle PPV, Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta will team-up and take on Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia on Dynamite. Then next Saturday, Yuta will challenge Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure championship Garcia won from him back in September.

Challenge upon challenge are being made between #JerichoAppreciationSociety and #BlackpoolCombatClub!



There are two matches each booked for next Wednesday and Saturday.

AEW Dynamite on Dec. 7 • The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal with Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Jungle Boy, Brian Cage & more. The winner challenges MKF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. • Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager • Renee Paquette sitdown interview with Saraya • Tony Schiavone sitdown interview with AEW Women’s World champion Jamie Hayter ROH Final Battle • Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World championship • Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure title

Ready for more JAS/BCC action?