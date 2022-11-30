The Elite get in the win column for the first time since their return

Penta El Zero Miedo saw an opening to take a 3-0 lead in Death Triangle’s best of seven series with The Elite for the AEW Trios titles. But when he went to use the ring bell hammer that PAC’s made the group’s signature, Rey Fenix stopped him.

Which is odd since Fenix used the hammer to win the first match in the series at Full Gear. And it proved to be a bad decision, since he soon ate a V Trigger from Kenny Omega.

That was just a small part of another wild match between these two teams. Momentum swung back and forth from there with both teams landing big spots. In the end, the Bastard seemed to have his side poised for a sweep after hitting Black Arrow on Matt Jackson. But the elder Young Buck rolled through and covered PAC for three while Omega prevented Fenix from breaking up the pin.

Kenny closed the broadcast with his signature “Good night and good luck” farewell, and the series resumes in two weeks at Winter is Coming.

