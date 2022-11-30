Sounds like Bow Wow will be stalking Jade Cargill on AEW television soon

Jade Cargill came out on the Nov. 30 episode of Dynamite looking like a million bucks — literally and figuratively. She proceeded to cut a heel promo running down the two members of her Baddie squad that she hasn’t fired yet, and boasting about how she was the biggest star in AEW.

During this promo, the TBS champ again dismissed her rivalry with rapper Bow Wow... which was of course the cue for a video from Bow Wow to hit the big screen.

Bow Wow’s follow-up to the confrontation between he, Cargill & the Baddies backstage at a recent tour stop was kinda creepy. Which isn’t too surprising, since some of his tweets to Jade earlier in this “feud” were borderline stalker-ish, too.

“Jade baby, you deserve all the flowers. Congratulations on your little win. It was cute. Really cute. But let’s get down to business. Cause you know time is money and I’m all about money. I’m done with touring, got a lot of time on my hands. Know what that means? See you soon baby. Real, real soon. Oh, can’t wait. She just does something to me.”

Not sure who were supposed to be rooting for here, and I’m sure plenty of people will tell me that shouldn’t matter. Feel free to weigh in below.

