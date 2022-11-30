Hangman Page returns, gets thrown out of Dynamite

Last we saw Jon Moxley, he was issuing a warning instead of an asskicking to his mentor William Regal at Bryan Danielson’s behest. after Regal helped Maxwell Jacob Friedman beat him to take the AEW World title.

So when Mox opened the Nov. 30 Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page wasn’t the first person we thought would answer his promo about how no one in the company could out-anything him.

"There is nobody that could can outwork me, out-hustle me, out-wrestle me out-fight me, out-bleed me or out-sweat me!"



Who could possibly tell @JonMoxley any different?



Who could possibly tell @JonMoxley any different?

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now!

But he probably should have been. Because the last time we saw Page, his Oct. 18 match with then-AEW World champion Mox was stopped by the referee after the Anxious Millennial Cowboy suffered a concussion.

Announcers told us that Hangman wasn’t cleared from that injury. Excalibur said he was in Indianapolis to meet with doctors. But that didn’t stop Page from blasting Moxley with a forearm and starting a brawl.

Looks like we could be getting more Moxley vs. Page before Mox renews acquaintances with MJF, or deals with Blackpool Combat Club business.

BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE! After the first match of the night, cameras caught the two rivals brawling backstage. As officials finally got them separated, Tony Schiavone informed us both men had been thrown out of Indiana Farmers Coliseum...

