AR Fox officially signs with AEW and gets booked for TNT title match on Dynamite

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
AR Fox is officially All Elite. Tony Khan broke the news that Fox signed with AEW.

The bookerman is throwing Fox into deep waters with a TNT title match against Samoa Joe on Dynamite. That match is going to rock.

Fox made his Dynamite debut on November 16 teaming with Top Flight in defeat to Death Triangle in a AEW trios title match. Fox made such a positive impression with his high-flying skills that AEW offered him a contract backstage. Fox was touched by the support from AEW and fans alike.

It is now clear that Fox put pen to paper with AEW. Count me as a fan of this signing. Fox is a dynamo of athletic entertainment in the ring. While still fresh on the scene, AEW has a few different directions they could pivot with Fox. Teaming with Top Flight was a seamless transition from tag team to trios. Fox could continue assisting the Martin brothers. Fox could also mix it up with Swerve Strickland, as friend or foe, due to their past storyline relationship in Lucha Underground.

What’s your dream match list for AR Fox in AEW?

