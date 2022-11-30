AEW Rewind: Never doubt Ricky Starks’ destiny, Chris Jericho’s mushroom adventure, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Ricky Starks coming for MJF to win the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming and Death Triangle going for the sweep in match 3 of the best-of-7 trios title series against the Elite.

Ricky Starks delivered comments after victory over Ethan Page to earn #1 contender status for the AEW World Championship.

Ricky Starks: Peaks and valleys, that’s what I’m about. That’s what my whole career at AEW has been about, peak and valleys. I am now officially the #1 contender for the AEW Championship, and, honestly, I should be called a prophet, Ricky the prophet. Because I told you that I was going to get it done. They tried to put me out, but I still came back. They tried to hold me under, but I still came on top. That! That is what has happened here tonight on Dynamite. Ethan Page took me to my limit. You thought I was stupid? You thought I was dumb by the fact that, hey, I’m all bandaged up and taped up? I get it. But my desire to be AEW champion will triumph any type of temporary pain, anguish, or setback that I am currently dealing with. I am absolute, baby, Mr. A through Z. And now I get to go on to Winter Is Coming in Dallas, and it’s going to be me and you, Maxwell. My god, have times changed between you and I. I know you very well. But the difference now is that I’m a little bit more mature, a little bit more under control, and I have a little bit more fire than I did in yesteryear. I am not a man that should be doubted. Everything I speak into existence, it happens because I make it happen. Whether it’s here or there, I’m still going to be the man, because that’s what I’m destined to do. I’m destined to be AEW champion. I’m destined to transcend wrestling. I am destined to always be “Absolute” Ricky Starks. Winter Is Coming is going to be the brand new coming out party for Ricky Starks when he becomes the AEW champion right smack dab in the middle of Starks country as I talk to you, the cameraman, the people holding the mic, the lighting guy, the people in production. I think it is very well known that I, Ricky Starks, am a generational talent. No, no, no. I am an absolute talent. And I can’t wait to meet you, Mr. Generational Talent himself. (Starks strikes a pose to close.)

Jamie Hayter didn’t get a chance to speak as official AEW women’s world champion, so she said he piece backstage with Lexy Nair. Nobody gave a damn about Hayter before, and now everybody gives a damn about her as champion.

"Now EVERYBODY gives a damn about Jamie Hayter"@LexyNair catches up with NEW #AEW Women's World Champ @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/1kZQceucQc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Ethan Page had enough of Matt Hardy’s defiance and will instead punish Private Party to coerce Hardy into line. Don Callis scouted Konosuke Takeshita. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh combined forces for a cool electric chair chokeslam. Athena continued her mean streak by attacking her opponent after the bell of victory. Eddie Kingston was successful in tag team action with Ortiz, and the Mad King lived up to his word not to go crazy and attack post-match. Maki Itoh was in the house. Itoh tagged with Emi Sakura in defeat to Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir.

Kip Sabian set up a rubber match with Alex Reynolds. Round three will prove Reynolds is a footnote in Sabian’s story of redemption.

“F The Elite” - Being The Elite Ep. 324 started with the Young Bucks showing off snazzy sneakers and a travel montage to Chicago. The Bucks didn’t know if the crowd would be hostile. They were, thus the title of the video. Prior to their trios bout, the strategy was to cheat if Death Triangle gets disrespectful. That backfired when Pentagon had a hammer of his own. The Bucks shared a Thanksgiving breakfast with Brandon Cutler, Christopher Daniels, and Rick Knox. The Jacksons were thankful for the true fans, like their mom and dad. In other BTE bits, Colt Cabana and Cutler did a home shopping network stream to sell AEW merch, Ryan Nemeth’s girlfriend mocked the way he walked on a hike, and Best Friends plugged Sue’s children’s book. The Best Friends also questioned Danhausen about his very evil persona, but he didn’t want to talk about it. This episode is a pass, unless you are a die-hard BTE fan.

Chris Jericho was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW. Topics of conversation included eternal youth, the downfall of the TV game show Downfall, the many versions of Jericho, Fozzy music, and catchphrases. The most interesting tidbit was Jericho revealing that he consumed mushrooms in the Canadian wilderness and saw Lenny Kravitz’s face on the moon.

We’ll close with championship merch. AEW world tag team replica title belts are for sale, and you can even purchase them as a pair.

