TNT wanted to get hockey on early and often on Black Friday, as the day after U.S. Thanksgiving is known. It meant AEW Rampage was bumped to a bad time slot (or I guess we should say a different bad time slot than its normal bad time slot), airing at 4pm ET on Nov. 25.

Normally when a show is pre-empted or moved like this, we say comparison’s to the previous week’s episode aren’t terribly meaningful. They still probably aren’t in this case, but they’re not that bad all things considered. The pre-taped Black Friday Rampage drew 411,000 viewers with a .11 rating among 18-49 year olds. The overall number is just about 8% lower than the Nov. 18 edition that aired in Rampage’s usual 10pm ET slot. Ratings-wise it was a steeper drop off (21%), but also the same number AEW’s b-show did back on Nov. 11 at its regularly scheduled time.

Another interesting comparison is to Rampage’s May run where it was moved around due to the NBA and NHL playoffs. Last Friday’s audience was bigger than any of those four shows, and well above their average (346K). The demo number for Black Friday was lower than any of those, however, and lower than May’s average (.13).

Lots of factors to consider when looking at the pre-taped, Full Gear fallout episode, which finished 43rd among cable originals. While you’re weighing them, here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past six months-plus:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily

For complete results from the latest Rampage click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here.