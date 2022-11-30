Dynamite airs tonight (Nov. 30) with a live show from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. We’re two weeks away from Winter is Coming on Dec. 14. Before that, ROH Final Battle is scheduled for Dec. 10.

MJF’s first promo as world champion

AEW World Champion MJF was too busy with outside ventures last week and couldn’t be bothered to appear on television to explain why William Regal helped him beat Jon Moxley at Full Gear. Regal showed up and probably would have been murdered by Mox if it wasn’t for Bryan Danielson’s intervention. Mox managed to restrain himself, ordering Regal to leave and never come back.

The new champ will be on Dynamite tonight to address that situation. He’s been shitting on people from Indiana on social media, so we’ll see if that’s enough to get him booed.

Prior to Full Gear, MJF asserted that his championship reign will rank right up there with Bruno Sammartino in terms of historical significance, so it’s important for him to set the tone for what’s to come when he has the mic in his hand tonight; MJF has been waiting for this moment his entire life. After he delivers that first message to the AEW fan base as the new top guy in the company, will Moxley come looking for blood?

In the short-term, MJF will make his first defense of the title against Ricky Starks at Winter is Coming. Starks has to make his presence known tonight because there are only these two episodes of Dynamite to heat up their title fight.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Death Triangle vs. The Elite is happening again tonight. This is the third match in their best-of-seven series for the AEW world trios titles. The Elite tried to cheat in Chicago last week to even the series, but Death Triangle proved to be even more adept at breaking the rules. Penta had no problem using a ring hammer to give his team a 2-0 series lead. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will really be up against it if they fail once again tonight.

Bryan Danielson vs. ROH Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood is booked for the card. Harwood has stepped in the ring with several of the best singles wrestlers this year, and he wants to challenge himself one more time in a match with the American Dragon. If The Gunn Club is looking to piss off FTR and get a shot at the ROH tag titles at Final Battle, interfering in this match might be one way to get there.

The undefeated Jade Cargill finally reclaimed her TBS title from Nyla Rose at Full Gear, so the champ is throwing a celebration tonight. Will her next challenger crash the party? And what’s going through the head of Kiera Hogan after being fired from The Baddies last week?

Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay A.S. is also advertised for Dynamite. These two mixed it up last week as part of a three-way tag team match. A win for Nightingale could perhaps set her up for a shot at AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter at Winter is Coming.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- House of Black finally returned to AEW last week and ambushed All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends. Is a trios match coming up soon, or will Malakai Black’s gang indiscriminately attack whoever happens to be in the ring at the wrong time?

- AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed pissed off Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal last week. Daddy Ass’ scissoring fingers are healed, but he might get a guitar smashed over his head before Winter is Coming if the heels are looking to send a message to the champs.

- Saraya and Jungle Boy both picked up big wins at Full Gear, but last week’s Dynamite didn’t really clue us in as to what’s next for either of them. Hopefully that will change tonight.

- Wardlow lost the TNT championship to Samoa Joe without ever being pinned or submitted, so he wants Joe in a one-on-one match. Will the title fight be booked for Winter is Coming?

- How is the Dark Order holding up after Preston Vance betrayed them last week and joined up with RUSH’s LFI?

- Britt Baker didn’t let Jamie Hayter get a word in on the mic last week. Is that how the dentist plans to hog the spotlight while her ally holds the top women’s gold in the promotion?

- This is the time of year when the Dynamite Diamond Ring is typically up for grabs, starting with a Battle Royal. Is that not happening this year because MJF is the world champion and needs the ring as part of his cheating arsenal?

- Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland haven’t come to blows quite yet, as they had a private conversation last week. What will come of it?

- Claudio Castagnoli is challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle, but he’s doing so under the risky condition that he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses. Claudio might want to spend these next two weeks taking out members of the JAS like Sammy Guevara or ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia to keep them from swaying things in Jericho’s favor at the PPV.

- It looks like Athena is gunning for a title match against ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?