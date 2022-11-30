Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s episode comes our way from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Advertised for tonight: MJF’s first promo as the new AEW world champion, the third match in the best-of-seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite for the trios titles, Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood, Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay, Jade Cargill’s TBS title celebration, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 30