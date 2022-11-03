Lamar Jackson is the star quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens and a former NFL MVP. He’s kind of a big deal, for those of you who don’t care about sports ball.

Jackson attended last night’s (Nov. 2) AEW Dynamite event in Baltimore but didn’t take his seat until the middle of a match between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Lee Moriarty. Lamar became the center of attention for the live audience when he was spotted, as he was serenaded with “MVP’ chants.

He was also the focus of one verbal barb from AEW wrestler Chris Jericho. Jericho issued a conditional open challenge for the ROH world championship and said he would whip Lamar’s ass too if he wanted to step into the ring with him. It was clear this was an improvised line rather than a pro wrestling angle.

Jackson didn’t react much to Jericho in the moment, but the media did ask him about it today. Here’s what Lamar had to say about it:

“I got called out! I wasn’t thinking he was gonna call me out. You know, Chris Jericho called me out. I didn’t really hear what he said at first, but then they told me, and I started laughing. I’m like, this man is crazy. I enjoyed it though, because growing up I was a huge fan of wrestling. So, it was cool to go see them.”

Chris Jericho would probably jump at the chance to get Jackson in an AEW wrestling ring for a match, but it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen.

What did you think of Jericho calling out Lamar Jackson, Cagesiders?