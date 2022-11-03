 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

I think Rick Ross & Swerve Strickland are up to no good, y’all

By Sean Rueter
During an entertaining-if-all-over-the-place Nov. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, I think I had finally stopped thinking, “Wonder what NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson thought of the whole scissoring/adult adoption thing?” when I went, “What the wide, wide world of sports is Ricky Rozay doing here?”

[Maybach Music]

My brain didn’t spin on that particular hamster wheel for too long, though. Because platinum-selling rapper and music mogul Rick Ross was really great in his scene with Swerve in our Glory! The immediate outcome of the segment was a match for next week pitting FTR & The Acclaimed against Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, and The Gunns. Ross cackling “8 MAN TAG” was my second favorite part of his appearance.

It’s bigger purpose was to continue slowly moving along the break-up of Strickland and Lee. Keith’s been blowing up Swerve’s phone trying to get answers for why he kidnapped and broke Daddy Ass Billy Gunn’s scissor fingers, but his partner’s been ducking him. Ross was on hand to make peace and help Strickland conquer the hip-hop world. He was not here for The Limitless One’s “FALSE ACCUSATIONS!” (the line and delivery of which was my favorite part of Rick’s appearance).

Keith brings up a good point, though? Who was holding the camera while Swerve went all Heidenreich on Billy?

[Maybach Music]

I doubt Rick Ross was filming. He is the Biggest Boss, after all — he has underlings for that. But I definitely don’t think he & Strickland are good influences on each other.

Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

