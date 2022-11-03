During an entertaining-if-all-over-the-place Nov. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, I think I had finally stopped thinking, “Wonder what NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson thought of the whole scissoring/adult adoption thing?” when I went, “What the wide, wide world of sports is Ricky Rozay doing here?”

[Maybach Music]

My brain didn’t spin on that particular hamster wheel for too long, though. Because platinum-selling rapper and music mogul Rick Ross was really great in his scene with Swerve in our Glory! The immediate outcome of the segment was a match for next week pitting FTR & The Acclaimed against Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, and The Gunns. Ross cackling “8 MAN TAG” was my second favorite part of his appearance.

It’s bigger purpose was to continue slowly moving along the break-up of Strickland and Lee. Keith’s been blowing up Swerve’s phone trying to get answers for why he kidnapped and broke Daddy Ass Billy Gunn’s scissor fingers, but his partner’s been ducking him. Ross was on hand to make peace and help Strickland conquer the hip-hop world. He was not here for The Limitless One’s “FALSE ACCUSATIONS!” (the line and delivery of which was my favorite part of Rick’s appearance).

Keith brings up a good point, though? Who was holding the camera while Swerve went all Heidenreich on Billy?

[Maybach Music]

I doubt Rick Ross was filming. He is the Biggest Boss, after all — he has underlings for that. But I definitely don’t think he & Strickland are good influences on each other.

Watch The “Friend” Jeff Jarrett Introduce Himself to Darby Allin

AEW Champion Jon Moxley Gets Blasted After the Title Eliminator Match

The Daddy Ass Birthday Bash Will be the Most Talked About Party of the Year

"There's only one way out Lee... and that's through me."

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/7rVenIpLKo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

"She doesn't know what it's like to be a star" @Saraya sits down with @ReneePaquette WITHOUT @RealBrittBaker. Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/HxjpjjP1jp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

Will Daddy Ass @RealBillyGunn sign the papers?!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/gR6NFnl8IT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

#TheOcho @ringofhonor World Champion @IAmJericho is here and ready for this #ROH World Title Match LIVE on #AEWDynamite! Who will he be facing?!



Tune in to TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/lNaWne5qRY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

The challenger is @ColtCabana!!!



After victories at @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor & Death Before Dishonor, Cabana is looking pick up the biggest win of his career with a victory over #TheOcho, #ROH World Champion @IAmJericho!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QadUVgjgOR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

The #ROH World Champ @IAmJericho gets it done and scores the victory after one heck of a battle tonight on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/J7F2hVytnS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

Despicable acts by the #JerichoAppreciationSociety as they go after @IanRiccaboni! But the #BlackpoolCombatClub aren't about to let this slide!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vsX0mBZZJg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

.@ReyFenixMx is ready to get revenge for #DeathTriangle tonight! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/IiXFGGt7Bv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

Look who just came in for the save! It's @boy_myth_legend Jack Perry!



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/7SXZFxZKlo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

.@BASTARDPAC wastes no time in ruining the #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy's victory!



Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/5ZCVqubnn6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022





The #AEW All-Atlantic City Dream Match HAS BEEN SIGNED! It's Katsuyori Shibata vs. Champion @orangecassidy!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/z576YRyRe5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

#AndSTILL!

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill retains here on #AEWDynamite, but the Champ is visibly upset with @hoganknowsbest3, as she walks away belt-less!



Tune in to TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Nr91pn3MpG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

Things have changed between Toni Storm and @jmehytr...

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Ccieh7pIaN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

The champ @SamoaJoe reverses Cage and locks in the submission to retain the #ROH World Television title tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ZYm7nGs5DD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

TNT Champion @RealWardlow is here to confront #TheEmbassy, after the post-match chaos! But #Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs wants to make the final statement tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/2Fy2hbJ6Vz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

