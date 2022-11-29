Watch AEW Dark Episode 172

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Nov. 29, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano
- The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
- The Factory’s Lee Johnson & QT Marshall & Cole Karter vs. Justin Corino & Ryan Mooney & Steven Josifi
- Chris Wydle vs. “The Reality” Zack Clayton
- Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno
- The Embassy’s Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen
- Jericho Appreciation Society’s ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams & Jack Tomlinson & LSG
- Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James
Enjoy the show!
