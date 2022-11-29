Watch AEW Dark Episode 172

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Nov. 29, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano

The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

The Factory’s Lee Johnson & QT Marshall & Cole Karter vs. Justin Corino & Ryan Mooney & Steven Josifi

Chris Wydle vs. “The Reality” Zack Clayton

Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno

The Embassy’s Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen

Jericho Appreciation Society’s ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams & Jack Tomlinson & LSG

Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James

Enjoy the show!