AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo has been off television since the first week of October when he was sent home by Tony Khan following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara.

In the following tweet from last night, Andrade revealed that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle a while back and has used this down time to have the damage repaired via surgery:

My first surgery I can't believe it happened.A few months ago,I tore my pectoral.

Thanks god!I could and wanted to finish my match.I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr. pic.twitter.com/7ah5ax2bEe — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) November 28, 2022

For those readers who are curious about the potential timing of this injury, it’s worth noting that Andrade hasn’t competed in the ring since losing in the Casino Ladder match at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 4.

Given some of the rumors and reports surrounding Andrade’s role in instigating the incident with Guevara, as well as his apparent desire to leave AEW, he wasn’t expected to return to the company any time soon, if ever again. Having surgery of this nature guarantees that he will remain on the sidelines for at least several more months.