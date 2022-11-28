The ratings and viewership data are in for last week’s (Nov. 23) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 880,000 viewers for a 0.32 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished 6th place in the demo rating on cable for the night, trailing only World Cup and basketball programming.

If the last few years have been any indication, AEW’s numbers should have plunged on this night because it was Thanksgiving Eve. Just look at how Dynamite’s numbers were affected in previous years on this holiday eve, and compare it to 2022:

2019: Viewers dropped by 260K, demo rating dropped from .39 to .26

2020: Viewers dropped by 140K, demo rating dropped from .37 to .26

2021: Viewers dropped by 86K, demo rating dropped from .37 to .31

2022: Viewers increased by 62K, demo rating increased from .28 to .32

Last week’s Dynamite numbers were very low relative to how AEW typically performs, and that’s certainly a factor, but Tony Khan is likely pleased with these results on Thanksgiving Eve.

Fans who tuned in got to see a couple great matches in Death Triangle vs. The Elite as well as Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii. If they were tuning in for MJF’s first promo as AEW world champion following Full Gear, though, they may have been disappointed by his absence. That’s coming up on this week’s episode.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.