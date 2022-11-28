 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 91

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Nov. 28, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a solid looking show:

  • The Firm’s Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony
  • Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Chaos Project & Isaiah Moore
  • Blair Onyx vs. The Bunny
  • The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
  • Maki Itoh & Emi Sakura vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
  • Joe Alonzo & GPA vs. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh
  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari
  • Laynie Luck vs. Athena
  • Davey Bang Freedom Ramsey & Yabo vs. Best Friends & Rocky Romero
  • Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats