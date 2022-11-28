Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 91

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Nov. 28, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, a solid looking show:
- The Firm’s Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony
- Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Chaos Project & Isaiah Moore
- Blair Onyx vs. The Bunny
- The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
- Maki Itoh & Emi Sakura vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
- Joe Alonzo & GPA vs. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari
- Laynie Luck vs. Athena
- Davey Bang Freedom Ramsey & Yabo vs. Best Friends & Rocky Romero
- Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout
Enjoy the show!
