 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH world championship is booked at Final Battle

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho needs a challenger for the Dec. 10 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view (PPV). This afternoon’s (Nov. 25) Black Friday episode of ROH AEW Rampage featured the angle that clarified who he’ll be facing.

Former champion Claudio Castagnoli interrupted a Jericho Appreciation Society promo to declare that he wants a one-on-one rematch for the belt. Jericho wasn’t too keen on the idea considering he just pinned Claudio to retain the title at Full Gear. But Matt Menard and his hard nipples inspired a condition for Claudio to receive the title match.

That condition? If Castagnoli loses to Jericho at Final Battle, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Claudio used to be a great sports entertainer in WWE, so there’s no doubt that he can be a wonderful asset to the JAS.

Claudio is so desperate to regain the title that he accepted this condition.

Are you looking forward to Claudio Castagnoli becoming a sports entertainer if he loses in the main event of ROH Final Battle against Chris Jericho?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats