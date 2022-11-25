ROH World Champion Chris Jericho needs a challenger for the Dec. 10 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view (PPV). This afternoon’s (Nov. 25) Black Friday episode of ROH AEW Rampage featured the angle that clarified who he’ll be facing.

Former champion Claudio Castagnoli interrupted a Jericho Appreciation Society promo to declare that he wants a one-on-one rematch for the belt. Jericho wasn’t too keen on the idea considering he just pinned Claudio to retain the title at Full Gear. But Matt Menard and his hard nipples inspired a condition for Claudio to receive the title match.

That condition? If Castagnoli loses to Jericho at Final Battle, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Claudio used to be a great sports entertainer in WWE, so there’s no doubt that he can be a wonderful asset to the JAS.

Claudio is so desperate to regain the title that he accepted this condition.

