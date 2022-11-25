Here’s a place to check the results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing at a special start time this afternoon at 4 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday show comes our way on tape from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10) vs. The Blade, RUSH, and The Butcher.

Also advertised for the card: FTR defend the ROH world tag team titles against Top Flight, Darby Allin is in action, we’ll hear from ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, Hikaru Shida will be wrestling, and more!

Come right back here at 4 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR NOV. 25