AEW featured 10 total matches on the main card of Full Gear 2022 (Nov. 19) in Newark, New Jersey.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 3 hours, 53 minutes, and 48 seconds (3h 53m 48s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the 10 matches that took place during this event:

23m 08s: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

21m 43s: Jericho vs. Danielson vs. Castagnoli vs. Guevara

19m 41s: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in our Glory

18m 43s: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

18m 43s: Death Triangle vs. The Elite

15m 17s: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

13m 27s: Saraya vs. Britt Baker

10m 59s: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

9m 53s: Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

8m 01s: Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

These times add up to 2h 39m 35s, which is roughly 68.3% of the show.

The overall match time percentage for all 18 AEW PPVs is 64.5%. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all 135 WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.5%.

The top six matches carried the load for Full Gear, each going at least 15 minutes in length. Meanwhile, Sting has his car crash style no rules team match down pat. His PPV matches typically end up between 11 and 14 minutes in length, with this one falling on the low end of that spectrum.

Saraya’s match probably went about as long as it should have given she hasn’t wrestled in five years and there were no championship stakes or gimmicks involved in her fight. AEW didn’t ask her to do too much for her comeback match against Britt Baker.

The one match that looks like it may have been squeezed for time is Wardlow vs. Joe vs. Hobbs. Those guys can go for more than 10 minutes, but it wasn’t meant to be on this crowded lineup.

Here are the match time percentages for the previous AEW events, in chronological order:

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?