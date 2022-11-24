Prior to yesterday’s (Nov. 23) Thanksgiving eve episode of Dynamite, Kenny Omega encouraged pro wrestling fans to move on from the backstage fight at All Out between CM Punk and The Elite.

It sounded like a good idea in theory, but many fans found it hard to follow Omega’s advice after The Elite proceeded to troll the hell out of Punk during last night’s show in Chicago. Some of their antics included Omega biting his opponent, Matt Jackson intentionally botching the Buckshot Lariat, and Omega using Punk’s GTS finishing move.

The trolling wasn’t done there, however. Omega took to Twitter overnight and thanked NJPW star KENTA, to presumably credit him for the GTS finisher even though Kenny clearly used the move as a reference to Punk.

Thank you, @KENTAG2S . Always a good brother. Bullet Club 4-Life amirite? — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 24, 2022

The Elite’s trolling on Dynamite was so heavy that some fans are hoping the backstage fight between Punk and The Elite is now being turned into an angle for Punk’s return to AEW television down the line.

I can’t see that actually being the case, but crazier things have happened before in pro wrestling. It looks to me like Omega and the Bucks just wanted to push some buttons in Chicago, and this is how they went about it.

Now that you’ve had more time to digest what happened, what do you make of The Elite’s trolling last night, Cagesiders?