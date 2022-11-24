AEW rolled into the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Nov. 25) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

FTR retained the ROH tag team titles with a victory over Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin). The Gunn Club made an appearance during the fight. It looks like Dante Martin may have suffered a legitimate injury in this match.

Claudio Castagnoli challenged Chris Jericho for a ROH world title match. Jericho initially declined, but then accepted under one condition: if Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society. The match is set for Dec. 10 at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

Darby Allin beat Anthony Henry.

Hikaru Shida beat Queen Aminata.

The Blade, Butcher, and RUSH defeated John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10 of the Dark Order. 10 turned on Silver and attacked Evil Uno. He removed his mask and threw it down at the feet of Brodie Lee. Jr.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?