 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jade Cargill welcomes one Baddie back, fires another

By Sean Rueter
/ new

We were told there would be an update on Jade Cargill’s issues with Bow Wow on the Nov. 23 Dynamite.

What we got was a cleaner version of a video we’d already seen, the one featuring the TBS champion and Baddies Leila Gray & Kiera Hogan confronting the emcee backstage at a concert.

Then, Renee Paquette interviewed Cargill and got a no comment: “I’m not giving any more clout to that wack-ass rapper.”

Don’t worry Bow. She also shaded Chicago wrestling crowds, putting off the celebration of her retrieving her stolen title from Nyla Rose for next Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Jade had more pressing business to attend to, anyway. That Bitch (her words, not mine) welcomed Red Velvet back — her rival-turned-Baddie has been out with an injury since early June. The champ also revealed that she still has Smart Mark Sterling on retainer, bringing the lawyer in to fire Kierra Hogan. Hogan took the fall for Rose stealing the belt, and keeping it until she got Jaded at Full Gear.

Welcome back, Red! Sorry about your job, Kierra... seems like you got scapegoated, but we’re not gonna hire a lawyer over it.

Let us know if you’ll be contributing to Hogan’s legal fund, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

  • An Irate Jon Moxley Demands Answers from William Regal
  • Were The Elite Able to Even Up the Best of 7 Series Against Death Triangle?

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats