We were told there would be an update on Jade Cargill’s issues with Bow Wow on the Nov. 23 Dynamite.
What we got was a cleaner version of a video we’d already seen, the one featuring the TBS champion and Baddies Leila Gray & Kiera Hogan confronting the emcee backstage at a concert.
#AEW EXCLUSIVE!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
The unedited confrontation between @tbsnetwork champion @Jade_Cargill and Rap Star @smoss#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EYV3ECWqHY
Then, Renee Paquette interviewed Cargill and got a no comment: “I’m not giving any more clout to that wack-ass rapper.”
Don’t worry Bow. She also shaded Chicago wrestling crowds, putting off the celebration of her retrieving her stolen title from Nyla Rose for next Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Jade had more pressing business to attend to, anyway. That Bitch (her words, not mine) welcomed Red Velvet back — her rival-turned-Baddie has been out with an injury since early June. The champ also revealed that she still has Smart Mark Sterling on retainer, bringing the lawyer in to fire Kierra Hogan. Hogan took the fall for Rose stealing the belt, and keeping it until she got Jaded at Full Gear.
What's going to go down at TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill's Baddies Celebration?! @Thee_Red_Velvet @Miss_LeilaGrey @HoganKnowsBest3— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
It’s #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/E59UkCEl9F
Welcome back, Red! Sorry about your job, Kierra... seems like you got scapegoated, but we’re not gonna hire a lawyer over it.
Let us know if you’ll be contributing to Hogan’s legal fund, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- An Irate Jon Moxley Demands Answers from William Regal
- Were The Elite Able to Even Up the Best of 7 Series Against Death Triangle?
Will @RealKeithLee and @swerveconfident be able to talk it out?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
Tune in to #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kc94j9Id1v
#AndStill! #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy overcoming the odds to retain the title tonight on #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/mtwtDr3qlE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
The #HouseOfBlack have returned to destroy everyone in their path!@malakaiblxck @brodyxking @snm_buddy @thejuliahart— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
Tune in to #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vf4NIms6dt
And @starkmanjones wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to earn himself an #AEW World Championship shot against @The_MJF at #WinterIsComing LIVE on December 14!#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/MYq02M0FaK— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
This is @RealWardlow's world.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/sopCpuxjsP
An important announcement from @ReneePaquette regarding the #AEW Women's World Championship!@thunderrosa22 @jmehytr @RealBrittBaker#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fBlWMsEObs— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
A well-earned victory for the team of Dr. @realbrittbaker and #AEW Women's World Champ @jmehytr tonight on #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fLqPCknRVl— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
#FTR is putting their #ROH tag team titles on the line against @TopFlight612 on #AEWRampage: BLACK FRIDAY!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
Tune in to #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SmhPq4oQzg
#AEW World Tag Team Champions #TheAcclaimed HAVE ARRIVED in Chicago, with Daddy Ass @RealBillyGunn!@PlatinumMax @bowens_official— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/H3VA6Tz2j1
#TheAcclaimed's Thanksgiving Eve speech has been rudely interrupted by @sonjaydutterson, @TheLethalJay and @RealJeffJarrett— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/qFvsErPhqJ
#AndStill! #ROH World Champion @IAmJericho retains the title after an absolutely physical battle against #TomohiroIshii, but former #ROH World Champ has a message for #TheOcho!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
What a night of action it has been on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! pic.twitter.com/g8xZWgVVkZ
Former @ringofhonor World Champion @ClaudioCSRO with a message for current Champion @IAmJericho on #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/c3RGTf4ndQ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
