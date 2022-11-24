We were told there would be an update on Jade Cargill’s issues with Bow Wow on the Nov. 23 Dynamite.

What we got was a cleaner version of a video we’d already seen, the one featuring the TBS champion and Baddies Leila Gray & Kiera Hogan confronting the emcee backstage at a concert.

Then, Renee Paquette interviewed Cargill and got a no comment: “I’m not giving any more clout to that wack-ass rapper.”

Don’t worry Bow. She also shaded Chicago wrestling crowds, putting off the celebration of her retrieving her stolen title from Nyla Rose for next Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Jade had more pressing business to attend to, anyway. That Bitch (her words, not mine) welcomed Red Velvet back — her rival-turned-Baddie has been out with an injury since early June. The champ also revealed that she still has Smart Mark Sterling on retainer, bringing the lawyer in to fire Kierra Hogan. Hogan took the fall for Rose stealing the belt, and keeping it until she got Jaded at Full Gear.

Welcome back, Red! Sorry about your job, Kierra... seems like you got scapegoated, but we’re not gonna hire a lawyer over it.

Let us know if you’ll be contributing to Hogan’s legal fund, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

An Irate Jon Moxley Demands Answers from William Regal

Were The Elite Able to Even Up the Best of 7 Series Against Death Triangle?

Will @RealKeithLee and @swerveconfident be able to talk it out?

Tune in to #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kc94j9Id1v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

#AndStill! #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy overcoming the odds to retain the title tonight on #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/mtwtDr3qlE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

And @starkmanjones wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to earn himself an #AEW World Championship shot against @The_MJF at #WinterIsComing LIVE on December 14!#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/MYq02M0FaK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

A well-earned victory for the team of Dr. @realbrittbaker and #AEW Women's World Champ @jmehytr tonight on #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fLqPCknRVl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

#FTR is putting their #ROH tag team titles on the line against @TopFlight612 on #AEWRampage: BLACK FRIDAY!



Tune in to #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SmhPq4oQzg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

#AndStill! #ROH World Champion @IAmJericho retains the title after an absolutely physical battle against #TomohiroIshii, but former #ROH World Champ has a message for #TheOcho!



What a night of action it has been on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! pic.twitter.com/g8xZWgVVkZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

