MJF is now beefing with real and dollar store Conor McGregors

New AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was apparently busy filming The Iron Claw this week, and therefore couldn’t appear on the first episode of Dynamite since he won the belt from Jon Moxley at Full Gear.

MJF hasn’t been too busy to get into it with some high profile mixed martial artists — and promote the company & himself in the process, natch.

His back-and-forth with rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett landed on the timeline of one of the biggest star’s MMA’s ever produced last night (Nov. 23). Conor McGregor quote-tweeted TMZ’s account of the Friedman/Pimblett beef, repping his fellow fighter and hitting Max with the old “Who da fook is dat guy?”

The reply from the champ is just a little more direct. It’ll be interesting to see if or how Conor reacts, seeing as he’s used MJF-like tactics to get pro wrestlers worked up in the past.

I’ll fuck the Conor clone up.



Then I’ll wipe my ass with the original.



Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun.



You can’t hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou https://t.co/X6CPxoKwFT — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 24, 2022

While some face-to-face encounters between Paddy The Baddy and The Generational Talent may be coming our way, it’s less likely we’ll see Mystic Mac and Mystic Max interact anywhere other than social media. Still, never say never. And at least this one was mission accomplished for the AEW champ.