Ishii just chopped Jericho’s chest until it bled

Chris Jericho isn’t taking any breaks in his quest to destroy the legacy of Ring of Honor and remold the promotion in his image. Just days after retaining his ROH World championship in a 4Way at Full Gear, he defended the Ocho against former ROH Television champ Tomohiro Ishii on the Nov. 23 Dynamite.

A date with the man known as the Stone Pitbull is never easy, either. That was very clear when an exchange of chops left Jericho’s chest not only red, but bleeding!

This was the kind of brawl you get when you put a New Japan veteran Strong Style practitioner in a main event with a 52 year old having a career-rejuvenating run. It was so hard hitting that moves like this...

... left Ishii struggling to remain on his feet at time during the match’s final act. But it didn’t prevent them from exchanging nearfalls down the stretch. Both men hit Codebreakers, and a Judas Effect was countered with a headbutt as the two combatants kept referee Aubrey Edwards bust. The Walls of Jericho couldn’t put Big Tom away, so the champ stood up to make it a Liontamer. Ishii gave Jericho the finger, but was eventually forced to tap out.

The announce crew was pointing out how Jericho hasn’t cheated to win his last two matches when he seemed to come for ROH play-by-play man Ian Ricabonni. But before he could get his hands on him, Claudio Castagnoli appeared. The man who took the fall at Full Gear sent Jericho crumpling to the stage with a stiff slap.

Did he just book himself a title match at Final Battle on Dec. 10? Is there any way he can keep this level of quality going?

