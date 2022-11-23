The Elite troll CM Punk in Chicago to a mixed reaction, then take another loss

When Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks returned to AEW at Full Gear last weekend, their first appearance since the infamous backstage brawl with CM Punk after All Out, the Newark, New Jersey crowd was firmly in their corner. The Bucks made sure we knew it too, leaving their “Fuck CM Punk” chant in the highlights they used on Being The Elite.

Everyone was expecting a much different reaction when The Elite rolled into Punk’s hometown of Chicago on Nov. 23. And when “Carry On Wayward Son” hit the speakers midway through Dynamite, the boos were loud. There was a “CM Punk” chant, but not everyone in WinTrust Arena took part, and it didn’t last terribly long.

Death Triangle definitely were the faces for the second match of their best-of-seven series for the Trios titles, but the audience mostly seemed to be AEW fans. At one point there was a brief “Fuck CM Punk” chant, and lots of cheers for the wrestling on display. Even when Omega trolled them with a GTS taunt, a bite (calling back to Punk’s friend Ace Steel allegedly biting him during Brawl Out), and eventually hitting Punk’s finisher on PAC...

Matt Jackson got in on the fun, botching a Buckshot Lariat like Punk did multiple times in his match with friend-of-The Elite Hangman Page at Double or Nothing...

It all got The Elite got heel heat, but not “we legitimately hate you for what you did to our hometown hero” heat. The crowd was more interested in chanting “This is awesome” than anything else.

They also liked the finish. Matt went to use the ring bell hammer as payback for how Rey Fenix won the first match on the PPV. But Penta El Zero M was ready with one of his own. While referee Rick Knox was distracted, he used it and covered the elder Buck to give Death Triangle a 2-0 lead.

Will we get to a seventh match in this series, or is Death Triangle going to sweep? Will Omega & The Bucks let us move on from Brawl Out, or continue to take shots at their nemesis at every occasion?

Let us know what you think, and get complete results and coverage of everything from the Full Gear fallout of Dynamite here.