House of Black returns

We haven’t seen House of Black since Grand Slam, with Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews taking time off amidst rumors they hoped to return to WWE.

Tony Khan put the kibosh on that, and teasers for the group’s return started airing a few weeks ago. Black & Matthews were reportedly backstage at Full Gear last weekend, but they waited until the Nov. 23 Dynamite to return.

That return came after Orange Cassidy successfully defended the All Atlantic title against Jake Hager (and his beloved hat). QT Marshall and The Factory were walking down the ramp to start something with OC and Best Friends when his mic cut out, and the lights went out in Chicago’s WinTrust Arena. When they came up, Julia Hart (and her beloved hat) was on the stage. Black, Matthews & Brody King surrounded the ring, first taking out Best Friends, then destroying The Factory...

...and a poor security guard who Buddy tossed to Brody for Dante’s Inferno.

Malakai asked the House of Black to rise, and much of the arena did.

Will they be fan favorites? What are their plans, other than “destroy everyone”? We shall see.`

Get complete results and coverage of everything from the Full Gear fallout of Dynamite here.