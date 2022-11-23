Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped Ricky Starks versus Ethan Page in the world title eliminator final as well as comments from Chris Jericho, Jungle Boy, Keith Lee, Jamie Hayter with Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Saraya, and Wardlow in fallout from Full Gear.

Starks is in pain, but it’s time to prove he is a champion. Starks is absolute in believing he will advance to face MJF at Winter is Coming. Page cackled at the idea of Starks’ injuries as a target for attack. All Ego plans to make Starks cry in defeat.

Chris Jericho reflected with pride at Sammy Guevara not blindly taking orders. Sammy will be a world champion one day, but not today. All honor the Ocho.

Jungle Boy felt cathartic in his victory over Luchasaurus inside a steel cage. It was the best match of his life. JB viewed it as poetic that his best partner would also be his best adversary. Despite the violence, it was all love in the end for his dino pal. Jungle Boy was grateful to share that moment with Luchasaurus. As for Christian Cage, JB is thankful. He never thought he had this fury deep within. Unleashing it has inspired confidence. Jungle Boy is not a boy anymore. Welcome to the era of Jungle Man! (He didn’t actually say that last part.)

Lee contemplated dismantling Swerve Strickland. He’s tired of the malarkey. If Swerve doesn’t choose his words carefully next time they speak, it will be annihilation.

Hayter is the champion, and her agenda is in full swing. Baker mocked the haters for thinking their friendship wouldn’t last. Baker and Hayter best friends forever.

Saraya was nervous for her return to the ring, but she did what she set out to do. Time to move on to the next thing and take over the women’s division.

Wardlow doesn’t know what happened in the loss when Samoa Joe thumped him on the head with the title belt. Wardlow does know that he didn’t get pinned or tap out. He’s coming for Joe.

In additional comments, the Factory was not pleased at the loss to very evil Danhausen. They did not appreciate the fans cheering for Danhausen trying to murder QT Marshall. This feud is not over.

Stokely Hathaway was pissed to the highest level of pisstivity that Lee Moriarty failed to win the FTW title from Hook. Hathaway thought up a scheme to claim Moriarty did not lose. He will expose Hook as a fraud.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Matt Hardy and Private Party got under Ethan Page’s skin with an orgasmic Twist of Fate, so Page booked them against the Wingmen next week. Marina Shafir wrestled barefoot for a change. Trustbusters wore matching gear in a loss to the Dark Order. Willow Nightingale had a busy few days by defeating Shafir and also saving Skye Blue from a post-match beatdown from Tay Melo and Anna Jay. The most surprising result was Kip Sabian losing to Alex Reynolds. With his box gimmick, it would seem like Sabian would feast on a streak of tomato cans. Reynolds squashed that notion. After Sabian landed a flying stomp, Reynolds countered the cover for a crucifix pin to win.

Being the Elite returned from hiatus. “Carry On” - Being The Elite Ep. 323 featured the return of the Elite to AEW for Full Gear. The main focus was behind the scenes of the Young Bucks changing into gear in the back of a van, photo shoots, sneaker shopping, dining at Chili’s, Nick Jackson getting his ears pierced, preparing for their grand entrance on PPV, warming up, and highlights from the match with Death Triangle. Omega wanted justice for the way the trios title bout ended when Fenix cheated with a hammer. As we now know, AEW booked a best-of-7 series. The Bucks closed the video reflecting upon their stressful return.

Also, Jon Silver explained 10 ditching in front of Rush, so the Dark Order tried to track the masked man down. Silver threatened to slap 10’s booty hole with rough sandpapered hands. They kept leaving increasingly volatile voice messages then weirdly erotic apologies. Peter Avalon, Leva Bates, Trent, and Ryan Nemeth plotted ideas for new bits and promoted Trent’s mom’s new children’s book called Hot Chips, Mad Fish, and Other Tales.

We’ll close with a couple of merch items. For those wondering if the Blackpool Combat Club will disband after William Regal’s villainous treachery, AEW is selling a new BCC jersey for Claudio Castagnoli. That might be a sign that BCC will remain a unit.

New world champ MJF has a new t-shirt with devilish looks.

Do you have sympathy for that devil?