Matt Hardy’s forbidden Twist of Fate is orgasmic

Ethan Page has a lot on his plate heading into Wednesday night Dynamite. On top of a showdown with Ricky Starks in the world title eliminator tournament final to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship, All Ego also has to deal with Matt Hardy and Private Party disobeying his authority in the Firm. Hardy Party did so with orgasmic results.

For context, flash back to the end of October when Page banned Hardy from using the Twist of Fate maneuver. Hardy disobeyed orders and was fined $50,000. Flash forward to this week’s episode of Elevation (staring at 30:05), and the Hardy Party were in trios action against Air Daivari, Sonny Kiss, and Encore.

Daivari offered Encore a sweet wad of $50,000 cash if he helped the Trustbusters win the match. Hardy Party took care of business on a hot tag from Hardy to clear the ring for a teamwork doomsday springboard dropkick and swanton to pin Encore. Afterward, Daivari berated Encore. Hardy stepped in for a Twist of Fate to Daivari and snatched his $50,000 stack.

Not at all! I didn’t jack ya - I invested your cash into #FTX cryptocurrency, it’s gonna do great things for you! https://t.co/ApeMjrv3Gb — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 22, 2022

Backstage, Page was eager to celebrate the Hardy Party’s success, however, he was unaware that Hardy executed the Twist of Fate. That did not sit well with Page. Hardy strolled in to pay his fine with Daivari’s money. Matt apologized, but he told the truth that it was worth every penny. Isiah Kassidy had to be honest too. He leaned in to whisper in Page’s ear. It was orgasmic. Hardy shouted ORGASMIC!

This clip is worth watching just to hear the little moan of satisfaction from Kassidy.

On the following night during Dark, Page shared a business update for Hardy Party. He was pleased that they were earning money for the Firm through winning in the ring and selling merchandise. Page personally chose Hardy’s new t-shirt design of Broken Matt, because Page plans on breaking Hardy eventually. Before that happens, ride the wave of momentum. Page upped the level of competition for a match against the Wingmen trio next week on Dark. Kassidy’s reaction was his mind drifting to... Well, that’s not fit to print. Watch the clip for yourself.

It appears that AEW is rebuilding the Hardy Party from the ground up to stack wins and transform into formidable foes to challenge for the trios championship. There will be plenty of time to do it as Death Triangle and the Elite are currently engaged in a best-of-7 series for the titles. Along the way, Private Party are showing personality and heat is simmering between Hardy and Page. This is a much more interesting use of time for Elevation and Dark than the usual squash-a-rama.

Do you see Hardy Party as championship material?