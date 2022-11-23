Sting is taking Darby Allin to Japan for The Great Muta’s Last Match

We already knew Sting would team with his longtime frenemy The Great Muta for the mist-spewing icon’s last match next year in Japan. That was announced shortly after Muta showed up at September’s AEW Grand Slam, coming to the Stinger’s aid against House of Black.

We still don’t know who Muta and Sting will be facing at Yokohama Arena on Jan. 22, 2023. But we do know The Icon won’t be coming alone. As he has for all of his matches since joining AEW in 2021, Sting will be partnering with Darby Allin.

The match at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Muta Final Bye Bye will be Allin’s debut in Japan. It’s part of a tour honoring the soon-to-be 60 year old Keiji Muto as he retires his influential Muta gimmick. He’ll also face WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura on Jan. 1, at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 and say his final farewell on Feb. 21 at the Tokyo Dome.